AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.99 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.43). 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.40).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.81. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.
About AIREA (LON:AIEA)
