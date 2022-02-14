AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.99 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.43). 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.40).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.81. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

