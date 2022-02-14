AirSwap (AST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $705,290.00

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $705,290.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

