Akroma (AKA) Price Down 41.6% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $24,508.35 and approximately $31.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.20 or 0.06878548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.