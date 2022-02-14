Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,451 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alamos Gold worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 250,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 77.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.20 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.