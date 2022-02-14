Alan Mcwilliams Reid Sells 9,039 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 611,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,255,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

