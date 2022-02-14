Alan Mcwilliams Reid Sells 9,039 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sanmina stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 611,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
