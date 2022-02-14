Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) & CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Head-To-Head Survey

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and CenterPoint Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 2.28 -$773.00 million $1.52 17.69

Alaska Power & Telephone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CenterPoint Energy.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alaska Power & Telephone and CenterPoint Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy 12.75% 15.38% 2.96%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment includes local telephone services. The Other Nonregulated segment covers the activities of AP&T Wireless, AP&T Long Distance, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, WA.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consist of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment comprises office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and home

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.