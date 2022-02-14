Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 596,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $141,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

