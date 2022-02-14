Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

