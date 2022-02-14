Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Rackspace Technology Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
