Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

HBI stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

