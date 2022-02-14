Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,949.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,143.00 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,004.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,810.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

