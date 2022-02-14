Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,973 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KL. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

