Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $17.55 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

