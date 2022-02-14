Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.27 Million Stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,294 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.27% of TLG Acquisition One worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLGA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Shares of TLGA opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.