Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.84 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 542.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

