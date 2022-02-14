Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $6.06 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,520,000.

NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

