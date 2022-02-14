Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.53. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.61 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.