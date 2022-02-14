Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

