Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 264,676 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.79% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

