Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 81,000 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock valued at $557,894 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

