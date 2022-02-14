Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $311,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

