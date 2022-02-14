Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Arko worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

