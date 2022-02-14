Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 25,009 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.