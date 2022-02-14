Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,835 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Novanta worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Novanta by 9,311.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,931,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT opened at $137.09 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

