Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $5.84 Million Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 597,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 5.39% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 614,727 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 187,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 608,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 492,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 55,068 shares during the period.

NDAC stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

