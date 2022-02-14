Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $5.84 Million Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.39% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZT opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

