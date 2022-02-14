Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $141.24 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,050 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

