Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,021 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 353,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average of $216.00. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,590. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

