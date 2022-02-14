Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

