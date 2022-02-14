Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,391,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

