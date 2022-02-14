Alchemy Pay Hits Market Cap of $185.14 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 8% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $185.14 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00283649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00097053 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,728,073 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

