Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

