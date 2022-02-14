Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

