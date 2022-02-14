AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.93

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 5294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

