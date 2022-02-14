AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.93

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 5294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
