AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Down 4.6%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $46.90. 4,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.
Several research firms recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $6,897,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.