AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Down 4.6%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $46.90. 4,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Several research firms recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $6,897,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

