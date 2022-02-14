Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIZY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($287.36) to €260.00 ($298.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
