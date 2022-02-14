Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.96

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 22856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
