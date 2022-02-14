Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.96

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 22856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

