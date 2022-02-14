Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 3.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $81.07. Approximately 1,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 342,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

