AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$27.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

