Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,539 shares of company stock worth $2,036,397. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.85. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

