Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Alphatec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 6,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,952. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,496 shares of company stock worth $853,115. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

