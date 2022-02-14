Altium Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Affimed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 786,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $3,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,762. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $424.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

