Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.09. 6,973,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

