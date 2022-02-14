Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Down 2.3%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

