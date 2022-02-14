Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.3% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock opened at $3,045.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,231.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,342.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

