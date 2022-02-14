Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 123,539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.62% of Amazon.com worth $10,281,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,057.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,342.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.