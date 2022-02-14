Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $86.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,152.69. 95,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,342.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

