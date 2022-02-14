Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 553,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,731. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

