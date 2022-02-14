Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.39. 13,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,110. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amdocs stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

