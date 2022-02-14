Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.79 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,110. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amdocs stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amdocs worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

