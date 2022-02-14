Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

